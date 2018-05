Student on factory training course seriously hurt (3)

Udine, May 9 - A 16-year-old student was seriously injured while training in a factory near Udine in northern Italy on Wednesday. The student was using a cutter and semi-amputated a hand at Pavia di Udine. He was 'coptered to a hospital in Pordenone which specialises in hand surgery. It was the third workplace accident in Friuli since yesterday, after a worker was crushed to death at Fagagna near Udine Tuesday and a 19-year-old worker lost his life at the Fincantieri shipyards at Monfalcone near Gorizia Wednesday morning.