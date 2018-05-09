Risk of corrective budget of up to 0.3% of GDP - UPB (2)

Rome
09/05/2018
Rome, May 9 - Italy may need to pass an additional corrective budget to bring its public accounts into line with the requirements of the European Commission, parliament's budget office (UPB) told a parliamentary hearing on the DEF economic blueprint on Wednesday. "With respect to the requested adjustment of 0.3 of a point, the DEF shows an improvement in the structural balance of just 0.1 of a GDP point," the UPB said. "Despite the flexibility that has been conceded, there is, therefore, a risk of a deviation of 0.2 of a GDP point that should lead to the need for an additional budget of 0.2 of a point for 2018. However, the office added that: "according to the most recent European Commission estimates, there is no structural adjustment in 2018, which, therefore, highlights the risk of a deviation of 0.3 of a point, more than previously forecast".
