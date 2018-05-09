Venice halts takeaway food shops opening for 3 yrs (4)

Venice
09/05/2018
Venice, May 9 - Venice city council on Wednesday banned new takeaway food shops in the lagoon city for three years. The move comes amid an 'urban decorum' drive by Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, sources said. It is aimed at stopping tourists picnicking on church and bridge steps and leaving wrappers behind, they said. The measure must now be backed up by the Veneto regional government, the Corriere del Veneto newspaper said. The decision is a "step forward in a long road," to keep the city clear of tourist rubbish, said Cristina Giussani, head of the Venice branch of the retailers' association Confesercenti. The move follows the recent installation of two turnstiles to restrict tourist access to the city.
