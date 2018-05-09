Macerata

Macerata racist shooter 'a gentle giant' says defence (3)

Luca Traini wounded 6 North Africans in 'revenge' shooting

Macerata racist shooter 'a gentle giant' says defence (3)

Macerata, May 9 - A neo-Nazi who shot and wounded six North Africans in Macerata after a Roman woman was found killed and dismembered, allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher, is a "gentle giant and not at all a xenophobe", his defence lawyer told a court Wednesday. "It may not seem so, but Luca Traini is a gentle giant and is not a xenophobe," said Giancarlo Giulianelli at a trial of the 28-year-old former candidate for the anti-migrant League party. Traini, from Tolentino, is charged with multiple attempted murder aggravated by racial hatred for the drive-by shooting on February 4, four days after the discovery of Pamela Mastropietro's body in two suitcases. Giulianelli, the lawyer, said his client "had a momentary blackout at the psychological level due to a clear personality disorder". Traini's former middle-school teacher Patrizia Meloni told the court that he was very good at history and was a great admirer of Mussolini. A lawyer for his migrant victims asked the court to consider terrorism charges.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

di Domenico Bertè

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Ma le Gole dell'Alcantara sono in provincia di Messina

Ma le Gole dell'Alcantara sono in provincia di Messina

di Gisella Cicciò

L’indagine “Beta” sulla cupola mafiosa, 50 imputati dal gup

L’indagine “Beta” sulla cupola mafiosa, 50 imputati dal gup

di Nuccio Anselmo

Rottura acquedotto provoca frana, un ferito

Rottura acquedotto provoca frana, un ferito

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33