GDP growth 1.4% in 2018 but downside risks - BoI (2)

Rome
09/05/2018
Rome, May 9 - Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Luigi Federico Signorini said Wednesday that the central bank expects the Italian economy to grow 1.4% this year, followed by GDP rises of 1.2% in both 2019 and 2020. "We continue to consider this to be the most likely scenario," Signorini told a parliamentary hearing on the DEF economic blueprint, confirming forecasts made by the bank earlier in the year. "However, the risk of lower growth has increased, both in terms of the observed performance of the economy and the developments in international relations".
