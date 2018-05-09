Sky appeal on Italian TV rights upheld (3)

Milan, May 9 - A Milan judge on Wednesday upheld the suspension of the awarding of Serie A TV rights to MediaPro after an appeal by satellite broadcaster Sky. Sources said that the procedure that saw MediaPro win the domestic TV rights for the 2018-2021 period with an offer of 1,000 euros more than the minimum set out in the contract competition of 1.05 billion euros should be cancelled because it was not properly formulated. Sky said the awarding of the rights to MediaPro was inadmissible as the competition was for companies acting as "independent intermediaries" but MediaPro was actually a full-blown communications group. The Milan court said Wednesday that MediaPro assumed a form of "editorial responsibility... that positions it outside the realm of its activity as an independent intermediary". It also said that Mediapro had practised "abuse of a dominant position". Sky praised the ruling, saying it had provided "clarification". Serie A League Commissioner Giovanni Malagò said that the May 22 deadline for Mediapro to present bank guarantees in relation to the TV rights remained.