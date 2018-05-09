Rome

Sometimes country's interests are neutral - Mattarella (3)

Common effort needed in emergencies says president

Sometimes country's interests are neutral - Mattarella (3)

Rome, May 9 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that sometimes the national interest can be "neutral" as he addressed a ceremony devoted to the memory of the victims of terrorism. Earlier this week Mattarella proposed the formation of a "neutral" interim government to rule until the end of the year as Italy's political parties have so far been unable to reach a deal for a new executive since March's inconclusive general election. However, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest single party in the new parliament, and the centre-right coalition, the combined bloc that came top in the March vote, have ruled out backing such a "neutral" administration. "We learned (from beating domestic political terrorism) that there are moments when national unity must prevail over legitimate differences," said Mattarella. "There are moments that call for Constitutional values, and common efforts, because they refer to the fundamental interests of the country and in this sense they are neutral".

