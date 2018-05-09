Only dialogue with League, vote for PD wasted-Di Maio (3)

Rome

Rome, May 9 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that his refusal to open government-formation talks with the whole centre-right coalition was not a veto against ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi and his Forza Italia (FI) party. "There is no veto on Berlusconi, there is a desire to dialogue with the League. Full stop," Di Maio said. "We want a government featuring two parties, not four, because we have seen what happens when you have governments with four or five parties. "We said 'let's move forward together for a government of change'. What is the veto?". He added that, if a deal for a new government is not reached and Italy has another general election in the coming months after the inconclusive one in March, a vote for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) would be wasted. "I think the attitude of the citizens at the next election will change because voting PD turned out to be useless and Forza Italia is at an all-time low and will get even lower," he said.

