Mattarella blasts ex BR terrorists on Moro anniversary (2)

Rome, May 9 - President Sergio Mattarella blasted recent comments by former Red Brigades (BR) members on Wednesday, the 40th anniversary of the day former Italian premier and Christian Democrat statesman Aldo Moro was found dead after being murdered by the far-left terrorist group. "Moral and historic responsibility does not get wiped out when the criminal sentences are served," Mattarella said at a ceremony for the victims of terrorism after he laid a wreath earlier on Wednesday in Rome's via Caetani, the central street where Moro's body was found. "This obliges us to have a sense of measure and this is more indispensable than ever. "There have been cases in which this has been surpassed, with disrespectful and sometimes arrogant statements that cause injury and insidiously seek to overturn the sense of the events".