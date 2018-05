Italy has over one million jobless families - ISTAT (2)

Rome, May 9 - In 2017 Italy had 1.1 million families in which no members had a job, four out of every 100 households, Giorgio Alleva, the president of national statistics agency ISTAT, told a parliamentary hearing on the DEF economic blueprint on Wednesday. He said this was approximately double the 535,000 families that had no work-related income in 2008. "More than half of these families reside in the south of Italy," Alleva said.