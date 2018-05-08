DEF difficult course says audit court (4)

Rome
08/05/2018
Rome, May 8 - The audit court said Tuesday that "the picture that emerges from the 2018 DEF, while showing the progress achieved in the action of righting finances, still remains complex". It said "the difficult course that awaits us does not allow giving in or slowing down." The court's president, Angelo Buscema, told parliamentary committees that "coherent choices" were necessary. Buscema said Italy had to be careful about spending cuts and there was a risk of "fall-out" on citizens from fiscal laxity. He called for "selective choices" in any new spending review.
