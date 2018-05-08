8 Turin stampede charges asked shelved (3)

Turin, May 8 - Prosecutors on Tuesday asked to shelve charges against eight people in the deadly stampede among people watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid that killed one woman and injured 1,500 in a Turin square last June, but charges against Mayor Chiara Appendino and other officials remain. The officials include her former cabinet chief Paolo Giordana, former police chief Angelo Sanna and deputy prefect Roberto Dosio. Last month Turin police arrested eight people suspected of causing the panic that led to a deadly stampede. The arrested people are suspected of trying to commit robberies by using pepper spray, thus causing the panic that swept through the northern city's Piazza San Carlo square as fans watched the match on a big screen. Police said those arrested are a group of young men between the ages of 18-20 from North African countries, five of whom have Italian citizenship. The group conducted a series of robberies during large public events in northern Italy, the Netherlands, France, Germany and Belgium by using pepper spray, police said. In Italy, these events included an Elisa concert in Turin in September 2017 and a Verona dance club in January 2018, in addition to the Turin soccer final, police said. Police said four of the eight were present at the Turin soccer final, one of whom, Sohaib Bouimadaghen, an Italian citizen born in Cirie' in 1998 and Turin resident, confessed following his arrest Friday. One of the charges against two of those arrested is injury resulting in death, with relation to victim Erika Pioletti. Pioletti, 38, died at Turin's Giovanni Bosco hospital two weeks after suffering a crush-induced heart attack in the stampede. Pioletti, from the northern city of Domodossola, had travelled to the city to watch the match with her boyfriend, a big Juventus fan. Another woman, who was out for a walk with her husband and was not in the area for the game, was left severely disabled by the stampede. Many of the people who were injured have given harrowing reports of being trampled on, or trampling on others. Juve lost the match 4-1.