Milan

Intesa profits up 39% Q1 (2)

To 1.2 bn

Milan, May 8 - Italy's biggest bank by assets Intesa Sanpaolo on Tuesday posted first-quarter profits 39% up at 1.252 billion euros, its best result in the last decade. The bank said the results were in line with achieving profits this year above last year's 3.8 billion. CEO Carlo Messina said this would spell a "very generous" dividend for shareholders.

