Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (3)

Milan
08/05/2018
Milan, May 8 - The Milan bourse closed 1.64% down Tuesday with the bellwether FTSE-MIB index falling to 24,142 points on vote fears. There are fears Italy will have its second election after the inconclusive March 4 vote as early as July 22. President Sergio Mattarella wants a neutral government till December but the main players, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, want a vote ASAP and July 22 has been identified as the most likely date.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo
di Domenico Bertè
Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online