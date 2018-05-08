Milan

Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (3)

FTSE-MIB down to 24,142

Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (3)

Milan, May 8 - The Milan bourse closed 1.64% down Tuesday with the bellwether FTSE-MIB index falling to 24,142 points on vote fears. There are fears Italy will have its second election after the inconclusive March 4 vote as early as July 22. President Sergio Mattarella wants a neutral government till December but the main players, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, want a vote ASAP and July 22 has been identified as the most likely date.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

di Domenico Bertè

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33