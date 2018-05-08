I'm ref but players must play fair - Mattarella (4)

Rome, May 8 - President Sergio Mattarella told Italian Cup finalists Juventus and Milan Tuesday that he was the "referee" of the Italian political situation but the players had to "play fair". "I salute the referees, my colleagues: a ref can run the game well if he has a certain help in the fair play of the players," the head of State told the finalists at the Quirinale Palace. "When I was elected, after swearing at the House I compared myself to an impartial referee, and I got some applause. Then I added that referees must be helped by the players: more applause followed, a bit surprisingly". Juve captain Gianluigi Buffon told Mattarella Italy can't be mediocre. "Italy can't be a mediocre nation and for this (reason) we entrust ourselves to a person like you," the veteran goalie told the head of State. "We must have faith in a more prosperous and better future, we deserve it," Buffon said.