Rome

I'm ref but players must play fair - Mattarella (4)

Italy can't be mediocre Buffon tells president

I'm ref but players must play fair - Mattarella (4)

Rome, May 8 - President Sergio Mattarella told Italian Cup finalists Juventus and Milan Tuesday that he was the "referee" of the Italian political situation but the players had to "play fair". "I salute the referees, my colleagues: a ref can run the game well if he has a certain help in the fair play of the players," the head of State told the finalists at the Quirinale Palace. "When I was elected, after swearing at the House I compared myself to an impartial referee, and I got some applause. Then I added that referees must be helped by the players: more applause followed, a bit surprisingly". Juve captain Gianluigi Buffon told Mattarella Italy can't be mediocre. "Italy can't be a mediocre nation and for this (reason) we entrust ourselves to a person like you," the veteran goalie told the head of State. "We must have faith in a more prosperous and better future, we deserve it," Buffon said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

di Domenico Bertè

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33