Italy can't be mediocre, Buffon tells Mattarella (3)

Rome
08/05/2018
Rome, May 8 - Italy can't be mediocre, Juventus and Italy captain Gianlugi Buffon told President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace during a meeting with Italian Cup finalists Juve and Milan Tuesday. "Italy can't be a mediocre nation and for this (reason) we entrust ourselves to a person like you," the veteran goalie told the head of State. "We must have faith in a more prosperous and better future, we deserve it," Buffon said.
