Rome

Italy can't be mediocre, Buffon tells Mattarella (3)

'We trust you, we deserve better future' says Juve skipper

Italy can't be mediocre, Buffon tells Mattarella (3)

Rome, May 8 - Italy can't be mediocre, Juventus and Italy captain Gianlugi Buffon told President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace during a meeting with Italian Cup finalists Juve and Milan Tuesday. "Italy can't be a mediocre nation and for this (reason) we entrust ourselves to a person like you," the veteran goalie told the head of State. "We must have faith in a more prosperous and better future, we deserve it," Buffon said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

di Domenico Bertè

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33