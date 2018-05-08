Regeni metro video to be traced May 15 (3)

Rome, May 7 - Operations to recover CCTV footage of Giulio Regeni on January 25, 2016, the day he disappeared before being tortured and murdered in Cairo, will start in the presence of Roman prosecutors in the Egyptian capital on May 15, according to a joint statement from Rome and Cairo prosecutors. The agreement to recover the footage came Monday between Prosecutor General Nabeel Sadek and Rome Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone in telephone talks aimed at arriving at a "definitive results" on the Regeni case, the statement said. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano hailed the development Tuesday, saying it was the result of pressure exerted by Italy's ambassador to Cairo, Giampaolo Cantini. Regeni's death is believed to have been connected to his researcg work for Cambridge university, into Egyptian street hawkers unions. His main contact, the head of the Cairo street sellers' union, had told police he was a spy. In congratulating Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on his re-election last month, Italian President Sergio Mattarella asked for the "truth" on Regeni. He said he was confident that identifying the culprits "via an ever more effective collaboration between (the Egyptian and Italian) investigative bodies will help relaunch and reinforce the historical relations of absolute importance between our countries". On March 20 Regeni's parents, said they had been "abandoned" ever since Italy said it was sending back an ambassador to Cairo in mid-August. Paola Regeni, Giulio's mother, said "we expected more from those who govern us: since August 14 when Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni told us the ambassador was returning to Egypt, we have been abandoned". She said "I have faith in the law, in good lawyers and the good press and we have a lot of solidarity on social media". In February Regeni's family said the government's decision to send an ambassador back to Cairo six months ago had been a "failure" due to lack of progress in the death probe. The new envoy's mission, which "was supposed to have shed light on the murder two years ago that brought all the evil of this world on our son," said Paola Deffendi and Claudio Regeni, "has failed". The Cambridge researcher's parents called for an "immediate change of tack". They said they expected to see Egyptian police hand over "the videos of the underground" on the day Regeni disappeared, January 25, 2016, as well as the agreement of "a joint investigative strategy" between Egypt and Italy. The Italian ambassador to Egypt, Giampaolo Cantini, arrived in Cairo to take office in mid-September, a month and a half after he was named. Cantini replaced Maurizio Massari, who was recalled in spring 2016 to protest lack of progress in the Regeni case. The European Parliament recently reiterated there has been a lack of progress in the Regeni case on Egypt's part. In a resolution on executions in Egypt, the Strasbourg assembly "recalls, yet again, its outrage at the torture and murder of Giulio Regeni". The resolution "denounces, again, the absence of progress in the investigation into this brutal murder". The EP said it would continue to "urge European authorities to work with their Egyptian counterparts until the truth is established in this case and the culprits brought to justice". The resolution voiced a firm condemnation of the use of the death penalty in Egypt and "deep disquiet over collective trials". Italy marked the second anniversary of Regeni's disappearance on January 25 with Premier Gentiloni saying he was not forgotten and Rome prosecutors saying "the one sure thing" is that Egypt's security apparatus was involved. There was a series of events and State broadcaster RAI transmitted special commemorative and investigative programmes. Amnesty International staged an all-Italy event where yellow candles, symbolising the hunt for the truth, were lit by hundreds of people at 19:41, the time of his last phone message. And there was a torchlit vigil in the Friuli town of his birth, Fiumicello, led by his parents, who have vowed to continue their search for the truth despite what they call a stream of lies from Egypt. Gentiloni said that Italy will not stop trying to get to the bottom of Regeni's death. "Italy has not forgotten, two years after the horrible murder of Giulio Regeni," Gentiloni said. "The commitment to seek the truth continues". Regeni was killed because of his research into trade unions and the Egyptian secret services had a role in the case, Rome prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone wrote in a letter to daily newspapers Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica on January 25. The 28-year-old Italian Cambridge PhD researcher's tortured body was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria on February 3, 2016, after he went missing nine days earlier. January 25, 2016 was the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former strongman Hosni Mubarak. The motive for the murder was linked to "the research activity Giulio conducted in the months of his stay in Cairo", wrote Pignatone, who is in charge of the Italian probe into the case. He said this and "the action of the Egyptian public apparatus, which had concentrated their attention on Giulio in the previous months, with more pressing methods, up to January 25" are "firm points".