Milan

Man gets 9 yrs for raping 2 girls (2)

Raped six-year-old in October, Donw's girl in March 2016

Milan, May 8 - An Italian man got nine years in jail for raping two girls in Milan, one last last October and the other in March 2016. Sergio Marziano raped a six-year-old in Milan's Chinatown on October 4 and another underage girl affected by Down's Syndrome in the northern Italian city in 2016, a judge found. Marziano was jailed for luring girls with cuddly toys in 2013 and let out in January 2016 after undergoing psychiatric treatment. A preliminary hearings judge said the treatment "clearly did not work".

