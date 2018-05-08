Italy-UK tug-of-war over rescued migrants deplorable - EU

'Italian ships acting according to international law'

Italy-UK tug-of-war over rescued migrants deplorable - EU

(ANSAmed) - BRUSSELS, MAY 8 - A spokeswoman for the European Commission on Tuesday said a tug-of-war between Italian and British authorities on the transfer of migrants from the ship operated by NGO Proactiva Open Arms to the Sos Mediterranee vessel was "deplorable". "The priority is to help migrants", the spokesperson said. "It is with this spirit that we launch an appeal, both to Italian and British authorities, for a quick solution so that migrants can land safely as soon as possible". "European ships, including Italian ones, act in the full respect of international law and according to the principle of non-rejections: they never take migrants back to Libya or third countries", said Natasha Bertaud, a spokeswoman for the European Commission to those asking about the activity carried out by Libyan coast guards. "Each maritime center has the obligation of coordinating rescue operations according to international conventions and, according to our information, this is what Italy is doing".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

di Domenico Bertè

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33