Cyber-fraud gang busted (2)

Messina, May 8 - Italian police on Tuesday busted a cyber-fraud gang near Reggio Calabria suspected of stealing online huge sums of money from many current accounts across Italy. The gang was able to change certified email addresses (CEAs) of major institutional websites including Telemaco Infocamere, www.inipec.gov.it, www.registroimprese.it and those of major national and international banks, police said. They allegedly replaced them with bogus addresses set up under the name of unwitting or non-existent persons and firms, police said. Using these methods the hackers managed to intercept communications between the clients and their institutes, using the so-called 'man in the middle' scam, getting access codes and syphoning off home-banking funds, police said. They then laundered the sums through a "sophisticates" system of web laundering schemes, police said.