Rome

RAI crew attacked by Casamonica family (2)

Criminal families are 'masters' of area

Rome, May 8 - A member of a RAI crew was attacked by the Rome crime family, the Casamonica, while filming the arrest of two suspects, Antonio Casamonica and Alfredo Di Silvio, over a brutal attack on a disabled woman and a bar owner on April 1, sources said Tuesday. Police and journalists were insulted and one relative slapped the camera of RAI filmmaker Giacomo del Buono, who was doing a piece for the Nemo show, damaging it. A preliminary investigations judge wrote in a warrant related to four arrests over the attack that the raid showed that "the Casamonicas and the Di Silvios have become masters of the area. "The attack, first on the woman, and then the punitive raid on the barman, with the connected devastation of the establishment, was a way to claim that right".

