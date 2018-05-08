Bourse falls, spread rises amid political tension (2)

Rome

FTSE Mib loses 2.2%, spread over 130 points

Rome, May 8 - Uncertainty about the political situation in Italy, with a return to the ballot box in the coming months a possibility, appeared to have an effect on the financial markets on Tuesday. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was down 2.2% at the end of the morning's trading. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP state bond and the German Bund, meanwhile, climbed above the 130-basis-points mark after closing at 123 points on Monday.

