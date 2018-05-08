Commission poised to refer Italy to ECJ over smog (2)

Brussels
08/05/2018
Brussels, May 8 - Italy and five other European countries, including Germany, France and Britain, look set to be referred to the European Court of Justice next week for failing to respect regulations on smog, sources said Tuesday. The case against Italy regards particulate matter (PM10) levels being above the permitted threshold. The decision over whether to refer Italy to the court, which has been postponed many times in recent months, could be taken by the college of European commissioners next Wednesday and officially announced on May 17, sources said.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”
di Alessandro Tumino
Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online