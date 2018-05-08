Brussels

Commission poised to refer Italy to ECJ over smog (2)

Decision expected next week

Commission poised to refer Italy to ECJ over smog (2)

Brussels, May 8 - Italy and five other European countries, including Germany, France and Britain, look set to be referred to the European Court of Justice next week for failing to respect regulations on smog, sources said Tuesday. The case against Italy regards particulate matter (PM10) levels being above the permitted threshold. The decision over whether to refer Italy to the court, which has been postponed many times in recent months, could be taken by the college of European commissioners next Wednesday and officially announced on May 17, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

di Alessandro Tumino

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

di Domenico Bertè

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33