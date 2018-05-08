Commission poised to refer Italy to ECJ over smog (2)

Brussels, May 8 - Italy and five other European countries, including Germany, France and Britain, look set to be referred to the European Court of Justice next week for failing to respect regulations on smog, sources said Tuesday. The case against Italy regards particulate matter (PM10) levels being above the permitted threshold. The decision over whether to refer Italy to the court, which has been postponed many times in recent months, could be taken by the college of European commissioners next Wednesday and officially announced on May 17, sources said.