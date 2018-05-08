Rome

Salvini's fault if new election - Di Maio (2)

M5S leader reiterates No to 'neutral' government

Salvini's fault if new election - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 8 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that it is League chief Matteo Salvini's fault if Italy has to return to the ballot box this year for refusing to dump his centre-right alliance partners to make a deal for a new government with the anti-establishment group possible. "The only thing I asked him was to drop (ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio) Berlusconi, but he preferred (with stick with) Berlusconi," Di Maio told RTL 102.5 radio. "He will respond to history and to the Italian people, especially at the next election, because, if we are voting again, it is because he chose restoration rather than revolution". Di Maio also reiterated the M5S's opposition to President Sergio Mattarella's proposal for a "neutral" government, saying it would have "a similar effect" to the technocrat executive of former premier Mario Monti from 2011 to 2013.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

di Alessandro Tumino

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

Ecco cosa fare per diventare scrutatore, il modulo

di Domenico Bertè

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Incidente stradale: auto contro un muro, muore un bimbo di tre anni

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Bandiere blu, in Sicilia solo in sei comuni e tre sono messinesi

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Scoperta associazione a delinquere nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33