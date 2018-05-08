Universiade: athletes' village at Mostra to have low impact

Naples, May 7 - The athletes' village for the 30th Summer Universiade World University Games to take place in Naples in July 2019 will be made up of "self-supporting, non-impacting" structures at the Mostra d'Oltremare, said Giuseppe Oliviero, managing director of the Naples convention centre, speaking on the sidelines of the Motor Experience trade fair. "We're talking about two weeks of activity in a place in the city where many other sporting activities take place, including the San Paolo Stadium, the Scandone pool, the Mostra itself, the University Sport Centre (CUS)," Oliviero said. "This way, the impact the athletes will have on the city as they move to and from events and practices will also be limited," he said. "At the steering committee meeting on May 10 with the regional government we will present the proposal again; it's not that we wanted to take on an additional burden, but we simply found out that there were difficulties, and with Commissioner Latella we shared the idea of finding an alternative solution to the port, which had raised doubts, certainly not with us, but with the organizers," Oliviero said. "At Mostra d'Oltremare, on the basis of site inspections conducted by FISU and CONI, we have advanced a proposal and a feasibility study that would allow for hosting between 6,700 and 7,200 athletes," he said. Oliviero said the athletes' village will not be composed of "houses like the ones used in areas hit by earthquakes" because they are more difficult to implement. "We're talking about housing modules that have already been used in other sporting experiences such as in Sydney, Athens, or Russia," he said. "They are temporary housing modules that will then remain with the regional government for housing emergencies or moves. We're thinking, for example, of when the Vele housing project will be demolished, which could require temporary housing for the families. We're thinking of the uses that the regional government could make of the housing modules. There are 2,400 housing modules that will expand the Region of Campania's assets for emergencies, but also for other activities".