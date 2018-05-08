M5S, League say no to 'neutral govt', July election likely

Rome, May 8 - Italy looks likely to return to the polls again this year, possibly as early as July, after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League said they were not in favour of President Sergio Mattarella's proposal for a "neutral government" to take over until December. Mattarella made the proposal on Monday after a third round of formal political consultations failed to throw up a way out of the deadlock that has followed Italy's inconclusive March 4 general election. But the M5S, the biggest single party in parliament, and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, the lead group in the centre-right coalition that is the overall bloc that won most votes, have both indicated they will not vote in favour of giving confidence to a 'neutral' executive. Mattarella said that if the parties failed to support the neutral government it would be necessary to hold elections before the end of the year, while stressing that this would be problematic. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and League chief Matteo Salvini said Monday that they were in favour of an election taking place on July 8 if it is not possible to reach a deal to form a political government. But sources said this could be too soon for technical reasons and July 22 was a more likely date if a summer election is held. Mattarella noted that Italy had always avoiding holding elections in the middle of summer-holiday season to make sure people have the opportunity to vote. He said that the voting in the autumn, on the other hand, would cause problems for the approval of the next budget law and commented on the need to avoid a rise in value-added tax set to kick in unless alternative financial coverage is found and avert the threat of financial instability. Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, a part of the centre-right alliance, said it was in favour of an autumn election. The only big group to say it would support a neutral government is the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is in crisis and badly hit by internal divisions after slumping to its worst-ever showing in the March vote. Rome, May 7 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday suggested the formation of a 'neutral' government to rule until the end of this year after a third round of consultations failed to produce to way out of Italy's post-election political deadlock. The head of State said that this government would step down if the parties were able to reach an agreement for a political executive, which has so far not been possible following March's inconclusive general election. "If the parties were not to reach any agreement (in the coming months), the neutral government should conclude its work at the end of December for elections to follow immediately," Mattarella said. He said that if the parties failed to support this neutral government it would be necessary to hold elections before the end of the year, while stressing that this would be problematic. League leader Matteo Salvini and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio earlier in the day mooted the idea of a July 8 election, but Mattarella said that Italy had always avoiding holding elections in the middle of summer holiday season to make sure people have the opportunity to vote. He said that the voting in the autumn, on the other hand, would cause problems for the approval of the next budget law and commented on the need to avoid a rise in value-added tax set to kick in unless alternative financial coverage is found and avert the threat of financial instability. -. DA M5S E LEGA CORO DI NO AL GOVERNO DI TREGUA, VOTO SUBITO DATA POSSIBILE 22 LUGLIO, ALTRIMENTI IN AUTUNNO M5S e Lega restano sulle proprie posizioni e si schierano contro la possibilità di votare la fiducia ad un esecutivo di tregua, come chiesto dal presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella. Entrambi gli schieramenti chiedono elezioni subito, con la data più probabile che slitta al 22 luglio, in piena estate. l'alternativa è l'autunno con il rischio però dell'esercizio provvisorio e di esporre il Paese alla speculazione finanziaria