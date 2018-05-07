Rome

New 'Pompeii' under Rome's Oppian Hill - superintendency (2)

Millions needed for excavation says Ronchetti

Rome, May 7 - Experts believe there is a new 'Pompeii' under Rome's Oppian Hill, near to the Colosseum, Eleonora Ronchetti of the capital's superintendency said on Monday. "We believe that there could be a new Pompeii under the Oppian Hill, as in many other parts of Rome, but at the moment there do not seem to be the conditions to proceed with an excavation," Ronchetti told the city's culture committee while giving an opinion on a playground on the hill. "It would cost several million euros to have an archaeological excavation and ascertain the entity and the size of the Baths of Titus, which are probably in the whole area".

