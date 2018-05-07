Italy's blue flag beaches up to 368

Rome, May 7 - Italy now has 368 Blue Flag beaches, up from 342 in 2017, and hosts 10% of the resorts to be given the prestigious eco-label for cleanliness and sustainability. The surprise this year is Campania, which has overtaken Marche for areas recognized by the international Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and is now the third-top Italian region after Liguria and Tuscany.