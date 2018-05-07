Universiade: second phase of FISU CTI visit in Naples

Naples
07/05/2018
Naples, May 7 - The second phase of a visit to Naples by the FISU international technical commission (CTI) in view of the 2019 Universiade starts on Monday and will last all week. During the visit, organizational issues related to the multi-sport event for university athletes will be addressed and the facilities that will host competitions will be visited. The sports to feature in this second session will be: basketball, fencing, diving, sevens rugby, shooting, table tennis, athletics and Taekwondo. Once again, the international technical commission and the organizing committee will have the help of delegates and competition managers sent by the national sporting federations.
