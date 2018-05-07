Centre right, M5S irresponsible - PD's Martina (2)

(see related stories on political situation) Rome, May 7 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina on Monday blasted the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) as irresponsible after their leaders said Italy should have a new election on July 8 if it is not possible to reach an agreement for a government. "Once again I have ead statements that are totally irresponsible and superficial by other political parties over the last few hours, and some are even disrespectful," Martina said. "Here it is necessary to give certainty to the country, with a government that stops a rise in VAT (scheduled to kick in unless alternative budget coverage is found), and they continue to play cat and mouse. "It's truly incredible. The country doesn't deserve this".