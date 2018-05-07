Turin, Lombardy hit by bad weather

Turin

30cm of hailstones in Cremenaga

Turin, May 7 - Municipalities in the Piedmont province of Turin were on Monday counting the cost of fresh heavy thunderstorms on Sunday night morning as extreme weather conditions continued to affect parts of the country. There was flooding in Cavagnolo after the Trincavenna burst its banks. Elsewhere traffic was disrupted due to landslides and flooding. On Sunday evening 30 cm of hailstones fell on the Lombard town Cremenaga, trapping motorists on provincial road No. 61. Firefighters also had to intervene in the area around Como, also in Lombardy, after violent storms and strong winds on Sunday afternoon caused damage to buildings and flooding. Also on Sunday, mayors in western Sardinia were preparing to request declaration of the state of natural disaster following severe weather events in the area.

