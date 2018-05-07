EU antitrust backs conditional ArcelorMittal ILVA purchase

Rome, May 7 - The EU antitrust authority has given its conditional approval to the purchase by ArcelorMittal of struggling steel manufacturer ILVA. The broad package of corrective measures requested by the competition regulator includes removing the Marcegaglia group from the purchasing consortium and numerous asset sales. Brussels insists the sale must contribute to the environmental clean-up at the struggling Taranto plant, where industrial activity has allegedly led to above-average cancer rates in the local population. "Now we only need the union agreement, then after years of crisis and problems ILVA can at last become a competitive steelworks that is a lead player in the protection of the environment nad people," Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said.