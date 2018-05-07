Rome

Soccer: Juventus one point from Serie A title

Turin giants lead by six points after Napoli held by Torino

Rome, May 7 - Juventus are one point away from sealing a seventh consecutive Serie A title after they beat Bologna 3-1 at the weekend while second-placed Napoli were held 2-2 by Torino. The Turin giants are six points ahead with two games to go and will have the first opportunity to clinch the league when they visit AS Roma next weekend. Roma, meanwhile, consolidated third place and closed in on qualification for next year's Champions League by beating Cagliari 1-0 away on Sunday. They have 73 points, two more than city rivals Lazio, who drew 1-1 with Atalanta on Sunday. Inter are two points further back in fifth after thrashing Udinese 4-0. The top four qualify for the Champions League.

