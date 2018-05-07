Rome

PD backs Mattarella all way, against 'blind' mandate-Martina

Centre-left party says no more 'games' amid deadlock

PD backs Mattarella all way, against 'blind' mandate-Martina

Rome, May 7 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said Monday that the centre-left group would fully support President Sergio Mattarella in his efforts to engineer a solution to Italy's two-month-long post-election political deadlock. He also called on the other parties to stop playing "games" after a third round of formal consultations with Mattarella. "We confirmed to the president our full confidence in his initiative, which we will support all the way," Martina told a news conference. The has been speculation that Mattarella could call for the formation of a so-called 'government of the president' featuring all the major parties, but the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-right coalition have said they are against this hypothesis. "We think that, at this stage, it is urgent to find a solution to the crisis, to overcome the deadlock," Martina said. "No more wasting time... no more playing games, because it seems to us that we are going back to the game of March 4, when some declared themselves winners without having the numbers to govern". Martina also said the PD was against the hypothesis of giving a "blind" mandate to form a government to someone before there is an clear idea of the formation of the majority in parliament to support their executive.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bimbo di tre mesi e mezzo morto in culla per un rigurgito

Bimbo di tre mesi e mezzo morto in culla per un rigurgito

Grave bimba di 8 anni, volo d'emergenza dell'Aeronautica

Grave bimba di 8 anni, volo d'emergenza dell'Aeronautica

L'ultimo saluto a Ferdi Fiorino

L'ultimo saluto a Ferdi Fiorino

di Marina Bottari

Otto gol del Messina per salutare la stagione

Otto gol del Messina per salutare la stagione

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33