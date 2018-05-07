PD backs Mattarella all way, against 'blind' mandate-Martina

Rome, May 7 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said Monday that the centre-left group would fully support President Sergio Mattarella in his efforts to engineer a solution to Italy's two-month-long post-election political deadlock. He also called on the other parties to stop playing "games" after a third round of formal consultations with Mattarella. "We confirmed to the president our full confidence in his initiative, which we will support all the way," Martina told a news conference. The has been speculation that Mattarella could call for the formation of a so-called 'government of the president' featuring all the major parties, but the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-right coalition have said they are against this hypothesis. "We think that, at this stage, it is urgent to find a solution to the crisis, to overcome the deadlock," Martina said. "No more wasting time... no more playing games, because it seems to us that we are going back to the game of March 4, when some declared themselves winners without having the numbers to govern". Martina also said the PD was against the hypothesis of giving a "blind" mandate to form a government to someone before there is an clear idea of the formation of the majority in parliament to support their executive.