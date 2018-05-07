Rome

Salvini says willing to form centre-right govt (2)

League leader comments after consultations with Mattarella

Salvini says willing to form centre-right govt (2)

Rome, May 7 - League leader Matteo Salvini said he had told President Sergio Mattarella during a third round of post-election political consultations on Monday that he was willing to try to form a centre-right-led government. "We trust that the president gives us a way to find a majority (in parliament) which we count on being able to find by taking the field personally, because, as things are, our coalition represents the ambition and hope of 60 million Italian people," Salvini said after leading the centre-right coalition at Monday's talks. "We are confident we can put this together within hours". Italy still does not have a new executive over two month's after March's inconclusive general election.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bimbo di tre mesi e mezzo morto in culla per un rigurgito

Bimbo di tre mesi e mezzo morto in culla per un rigurgito

Grave bimba di 8 anni, volo d'emergenza dell'Aeronautica

Grave bimba di 8 anni, volo d'emergenza dell'Aeronautica

L'ultimo saluto a Ferdi Fiorino

L'ultimo saluto a Ferdi Fiorino

di Marina Bottari

Otto gol del Messina per salutare la stagione

Otto gol del Messina per salutare la stagione

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

Demanio, tanti lidi e troppe “devastazioni”

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33