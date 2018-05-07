Salvini says willing to form centre-right govt (2)

Rome, May 7 - League leader Matteo Salvini said he had told President Sergio Mattarella during a third round of post-election political consultations on Monday that he was willing to try to form a centre-right-led government. "We trust that the president gives us a way to find a majority (in parliament) which we count on being able to find by taking the field personally, because, as things are, our coalition represents the ambition and hope of 60 million Italian people," Salvini said after leading the centre-right coalition at Monday's talks. "We are confident we can put this together within hours". Italy still does not have a new executive over two month's after March's inconclusive general election.