Elena Ferrante TV series to screen late winter (2)

Rome, May 4 - A TV mini-series based on the first book in Elena Ferrante's bestselling Neapolitan Quartet will screen in the US and on RAI1 in the late winter, producer Lorenzo Mieli said Friday. The author writing under the pseudonym Elena Ferrante has said that she is "intrigued" by the fact that one of her Neapolitan novels is being made into a eight-part television mini-series. She added, in an interview with the New York Times published last May, that it is a "radical change" and that the "characters, the neighborhood are all created from words, and yet they move from literature to the screen. They leave the world of readers and enter into the much more vast world of spectators, they meet people who have never read about them and people who, for social circumstances or by choice, would never read about them. It's a process that intrigues me". The HBO-RAI mini-series based on her international best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" will be directed by Saverio Costanzo, produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside and Domenico Procacci for Fandango. The author, who has always protected her real identity, was asked "What is your hope for this production as far as its impact on Naples and its image in the world, especially after the unflattering depictions in the movie and popular television show "Gomorrah"?". Her response was: "Cities don't have their own energy. It derives from the density of their history, from the power of their literature and arts, of the emotional richness of human events that take place against that background. I hope that the visual storytelling will stir authentic emotions - complex and even contradictory sentiments. This is what makes us fall in love with cities."