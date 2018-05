Elena Ferrante TV series to screen late winter

Rome, May 4 - A TV mini-series based on the first book in Elena Ferrante's bestselling Neapolitan Quartet will screen in the US and on RAI1 in the late winter, producer Lorenzo Mieli said Friday. The author writing under the pseudonym Elena Ferrante has said that she is "intrigued" by the fact that one of her Neapolitan novels is being made into a eight-part television mini-series.