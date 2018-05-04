Govt with M5S till Dec, no technocrats says Salvini

Milan, May 4 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday called for a government between the centre right and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) until December and reiterated his opposition to a technocrat-led executive. "If it's a technocratic government, a 'purpose' one or an institutional one, the mandate must be given starting from those who won (the March 4 general election), and I rule out any Monti-style technocrat," he said. "And I reiterate the invitation to the M5S to make a limited-time government together to do a few things well". Salvini said the caretaker government of Premier Paolo Gentiloni should not be extended, and "another government" was needed. He said that media had touted premier names "to which I saw no: I will never back governments led by lady's companions of the European Commission". Salvini called for an immediate electoral reform and a block on VAT hikes, and said the new EU budget should be rejected. The League leader added: "Never with the PD, never with Renzi".