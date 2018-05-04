Giro: Dumoulin snags first pink jersey (5)

Jerusalem, May 4 - Dutchman Tom Dumoulin snagged the first pink jersey of this year's Giro d'Italia on Friday. The Giro holder won the first stage, a 9.7 km individual time trial around the streets of Jerusalem. Dumoulin covered the course in 12'02''. The reigning champion beat Australia's Rohan Dennis by just 2". Belgium's Victor Campenaerts came third but with the same time as Dennis. Race favourite Chris Froome came 21st, 37'' back, while Italy's Fabio Aru came 47th, 50'' behind Dumoulin. "It was a time trial in which you had to regain your breath and push, to regain your breath and give everything," said Dumoulin. "I'm happy to be waring the pink jersey again but it's too soon to say anything else: there are three weeks of hard battles, I'm living by the day".