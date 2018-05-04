Jerusalem

Giro: Dumoulin snags first pink jersey (5)

Dutchman wins individual time trial in Jerusalem

Giro: Dumoulin snags first pink jersey (5)

Jerusalem, May 4 - Dutchman Tom Dumoulin snagged the first pink jersey of this year's Giro d'Italia on Friday. The Giro holder won the first stage, a 9.7 km individual time trial around the streets of Jerusalem. Dumoulin covered the course in 12'02''. The reigning champion beat Australia's Rohan Dennis by just 2". Belgium's Victor Campenaerts came third but with the same time as Dennis. Race favourite Chris Froome came 21st, 37'' back, while Italy's Fabio Aru came 47th, 50'' behind Dumoulin. "It was a time trial in which you had to regain your breath and push, to regain your breath and give everything," said Dumoulin. "I'm happy to be waring the pink jersey again but it's too soon to say anything else: there are three weeks of hard battles, I'm living by the day".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

Trovato morto nel vano scale di un palazzo il 21enne scomparso a Rende

Trovato morto a Roma il 21enne scomparso sabato scorso

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

di Rosario Pasciuto

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33