Paris

Election law designed to stop us governing - Grillo (2)

'We are in post-democracy' M5S founder tells Putsch

Election law designed to stop us governing - Grillo (2)

Paris, May 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo has said that the current election law was designed to ensure the anti-establishment group does not take over the reins of government. "Today we are in post-democracy. There has been a coup that is the other way around. They used democracy to destroy it," Grillo said in an interview with French monthly Putsch. "In reality, we have found ourselves at an impasse, as we knew we would, because of an election law," he said referring to the so-called Rosatellum system, approved in 2017 with the backing of the Democratic Party, Forza Italia and the League. "The law was specially designed to stop us from governing. "So what is democracy? "I don't know, but democracy should allow those who get the most votes to govern".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

Trovato morto nel vano scale di un palazzo il 21enne scomparso a Rende

Trovato morto a Roma il 21enne scomparso sabato scorso

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

di Rosario Pasciuto

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33