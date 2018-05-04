Franceschini chides Renzi for anti-M5S stance (3)

Rome, May 4 - Culture Minister and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) bigwig Dario Franceschini on Friday chided former PD leader Matteo Renzi for his stance against trying to form a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "I think Renzi's assessment is superficial and wrong," he said. "The very fact that (M5S founder Beppe) Grillo and the Five Stars have returned, after the failure of the prospect of a government and now the likelihood of elections, to populist and extremist tones, shows we should have accepted the challenge just to bring them back closer to reality and real government action, which is not to be faced with shouts and slogans"," he said. Renzi, who still commands most of the party, scuppered the chance of an M5S-PD government raising tensions within the PD which were however allayed by a meeting of the directorate on Thursday which voted confidence in caretaker leader Maurizio Martina until a party assembly in three weeks' time.