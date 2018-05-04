Catania ultras nabbed for attacking citizens (3)

Catania
04/05/2018
Catania, May 4 - A group of Catania hardcore ultra soccer fans were arrested Friday on suspicion of attacking and robbing a group of citizens they had mistaken for fans of local rivals Siracusa, judicial sources said. The ultras allegedly attacked their victims on the way to match at Matera, at the ferry boarding point at Messina, and torched a car with a flare after pursuing it on the motorway. Citizens were also beaten and robbed near the rail station of Lamezia Terme, police said. Charges include attempted murder, judicial sources said.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni
di Rosario Pasciuto
S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"
di Salvatore De Maria
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online