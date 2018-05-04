Catania

Catania ultras nabbed for attacking citizens (3)

Catania, May 4 - A group of Catania hardcore ultra soccer fans were arrested Friday on suspicion of attacking and robbing a group of citizens they had mistaken for fans of local rivals Siracusa, judicial sources said. The ultras allegedly attacked their victims on the way to match at Matera, at the ferry boarding point at Messina, and torched a car with a flare after pursuing it on the motorway. Citizens were also beaten and robbed near the rail station of Lamezia Terme, police said. Charges include attempted murder, judicial sources said.

