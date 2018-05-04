Soccer: Roma's Pallotta faces UEFA disciplinary charge (2)

Rome
04/05/2018
Rome, May 4 - UEFA said Friday that it has opened disciplinary proceedings against AS Roma Chairman James Pallotta, who blasted the refereeing of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool. The American has been charged with "improper conduct". Pallotta was furious after the match, in which Roma had two strong shouts for a penalty turned down, and called for the introduction of video assistant referees (VAR) in the Champions League. Roma won the game 4-2, but this was not sufficient for them to reserve the 5-2 defeat they suffered in the away leg in Liverpool.
