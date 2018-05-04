Rome

Soccer: Roma's Pallotta faces UEFA disciplinary charge (2)

Chairman blasted refereeing of CL semi-final against Liverpool

Soccer: Roma's Pallotta faces UEFA disciplinary charge (2)

Rome, May 4 - UEFA said Friday that it has opened disciplinary proceedings against AS Roma Chairman James Pallotta, who blasted the refereeing of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool. The American has been charged with "improper conduct". Pallotta was furious after the match, in which Roma had two strong shouts for a penalty turned down, and called for the introduction of video assistant referees (VAR) in the Champions League. Roma won the game 4-2, but this was not sufficient for them to reserve the 5-2 defeat they suffered in the away leg in Liverpool.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

Trovato morto nel vano scale di un palazzo il 21enne scomparso a Rende

Trovato morto a Roma il 21enne scomparso sabato scorso

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33