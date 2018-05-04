Bergamo

2 boys, 16, nabbed for bullying classmate (3)

Near Bergamo

2 boys, 16, nabbed for bullying classmate (3)

Bergamo, May 4 - Italian police on Friday arrested two sixteen-year-old boys for bullying a classmate in a high school at Zogno near Bergamo. They were arrested by Carabinieri police on charges of bodily harm and aggravated threats for incidents that took place between December 2016 and December 2017, judicial sources said. Over the year the pair allegedly bullied the victim, pushing and shoving him and forcing him to give them money, police said. The victim did not report the bullying but his parents did. The two alleged bullies have been placed in a home for now, police said, at the orders of a minors' court.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

Trovato morto nel vano scale di un palazzo il 21enne scomparso a Rende

Trovato morto a Roma il 21enne scomparso sabato scorso

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33