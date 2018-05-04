2 boys, 16, nabbed for bullying classmate (3)

Bergamo, May 4 - Italian police on Friday arrested two sixteen-year-old boys for bullying a classmate in a high school at Zogno near Bergamo. They were arrested by Carabinieri police on charges of bodily harm and aggravated threats for incidents that took place between December 2016 and December 2017, judicial sources said. Over the year the pair allegedly bullied the victim, pushing and shoving him and forcing him to give them money, police said. The victim did not report the bullying but his parents did. The two alleged bullies have been placed in a home for now, police said, at the orders of a minors' court.