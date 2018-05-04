Rome

RAI president Maggioni probed (2)

Case concerns trips, Rai News contracts - sources

RAI president Maggioni probed (2)

Rome, May 4 - RAI President Monica Maggioni is being investigated by Rome prosecutors over events that took place when she was the director of the State broadcaster's Rai News division, sources said Friday. The probe concerns trips taken by Maggioni, including for the presentation of a book she had written, and the direct awarding of a contract for new-media service platforms by Rai News without a tender competition, the sources said. The case centres on allegations of abuse of office and misappropriation, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

Trovato morto nel vano scale di un palazzo il 21enne scomparso a Rende

Trovato morto a Roma il 21enne scomparso sabato scorso

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33