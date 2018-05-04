RAI president Maggioni probed (2)

Rome
04/05/2018
Rome, May 4 - RAI President Monica Maggioni is being investigated by Rome prosecutors over events that took place when she was the director of the State broadcaster's Rai News division, sources said Friday. The probe concerns trips taken by Maggioni, including for the presentation of a book she had written, and the direct awarding of a contract for new-media service platforms by Rai News without a tender competition, the sources said. The case centres on allegations of abuse of office and misappropriation, the sources said.
