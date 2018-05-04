Stolen 14th-century St Ambrose recovered (3)

Rome, May 4 - A 14th-century depiction of Saint Ambrose that was stolen from Bologna's Pinacoteca museum on March 10 has been recovered by Carabinieri art cops, the police force said on Friday. The precious artwork was removed while the museum was open in a brazen robbery. In the operation coordinated by Bologna investigators, the art cops also recovered a 13th-century work, 'Crocifissione e Discesa al Limbo' (Crucifixion and Descent from Limbo), stolen in February from the Faenza Pinacoteca, and 'Ritratto di Donna' (Portrait of a Woman), a 17th century piece taken from Imola's Museo Civico S.Domenico in March. A 50-year-old Bologna man is under investigation for allegedly stealing all three works, which have an estimated combined value of at least 600,000 euros. Police said the works were found wrapped in cloths hidden in a wardrobe. "It's an important recovery that confirms the excellence of the Italian system and of the Carabinieri's heritage unit," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini.