Rome

Stolen 14th-century St Ambrose recovered (3)

Artwork was taken from Bologna's Pinacoteca in March

Stolen 14th-century St Ambrose recovered (3)

Rome, May 4 - A 14th-century depiction of Saint Ambrose that was stolen from Bologna's Pinacoteca museum on March 10 has been recovered by Carabinieri art cops, the police force said on Friday. The precious artwork was removed while the museum was open in a brazen robbery. In the operation coordinated by Bologna investigators, the art cops also recovered a 13th-century work, 'Crocifissione e Discesa al Limbo' (Crucifixion and Descent from Limbo), stolen in February from the Faenza Pinacoteca, and 'Ritratto di Donna' (Portrait of a Woman), a 17th century piece taken from Imola's Museo Civico S.Domenico in March. A 50-year-old Bologna man is under investigation for allegedly stealing all three works, which have an estimated combined value of at least 600,000 euros. Police said the works were found wrapped in cloths hidden in a wardrobe. "It's an important recovery that confirms the excellence of the Italian system and of the Carabinieri's heritage unit," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

Trovato morto nel vano scale di un palazzo il 21enne scomparso a Rende

Trovato morto a Roma il 21enne scomparso sabato scorso

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33