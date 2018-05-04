Proud to have averted deal with M5S - Renzi (2)

Rome
04/05/2018
Rome, May 4 - Former premier and ex Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that he was pleased he had intervened to scupper the possibility of the centre-left group striking a government deal with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) after M5S founder Beppe Grillo talked about a euro referendum with French magazine Putsch. "Today Grillo has talked about a referendum on the euro again," said Renzi. "He has got going again with insults and madness since he realized they will not be going to (the premier's office) Palazzo Chigi. "I am proud to have contributed, with many friends, to avoiding the deal between the PD and the M5S. "Coherence is worth more than positions".
