Italians should have say on euro - Grillo tells Putsch (2)

Paris, May 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo has mooted the idea of a referendum on whether Italy should have the euro as its currency in an interview published Friday by new French magazine 'Putsch'. "I have proposed a referendum for the eurozone," Grillo was quoted as saying by the monthly. "I want the Italian people to have their say. "Do the people agree? Is there a plan B? Is it necessary to come out of Europe or not?".