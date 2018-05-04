Rome

Truce govt would betray people - Di Maio (2)

No truce for traitors says M5S leader

Truce govt would betray people - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday that his anti-establishment group would not join the other major parties in forming a "government of truce" to end Italy's post-election political deadlock and said the other parties would be "traitors of the people" if they made this option possible. "I hope there won't be an opposition (to the government of truce) and that there are new elections as soon as possible," Di Maio said. "The other parties will have been traitors of the people if they put President (Sergio) Mattarella in a position to identity this government of truce. "There is no truce for traitors of the people. "This must be clear, but not for the president, who has been patient, perhaps too patient. "They had opportunities".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

Trovato morto nel vano scale di un palazzo il 21enne scomparso a Rende

Trovato morto a Roma il 21enne scomparso sabato scorso

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

'Ndrangheta: smantellata organizzazione in Piemonte

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

"Ferdi ha distribuito amore"

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33