Truce govt would betray people - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 4 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday that his anti-establishment group would not join the other major parties in forming a "government of truce" to end Italy's post-election political deadlock and said the other parties would be "traitors of the people" if they made this option possible. "I hope there won't be an opposition (to the government of truce) and that there are new elections as soon as possible," Di Maio said. "The other parties will have been traitors of the people if they put President (Sergio) Mattarella in a position to identity this government of truce. "There is no truce for traitors of the people. "This must be clear, but not for the president, who has been patient, perhaps too patient. "They had opportunities".