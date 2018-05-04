Raggi to open Rome San Giovanni Metro C station May 12 (2)

Rome
04/05/2018
Rome, May 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Friday that she will open the new station at San Giovanni of the C line of the city's metro on May 12. The move means that, for the first time, the C line will be connected, at San Giovanni, to the A line of the metro. The A line, in turn, is connected to the other line, the B, at the central Termini station. "Rome and Italy are moving forward again," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, at a press conference. "Rome is starting to show that things can be done. "We'll inaugurate a station-museum, which will become operational. "The whole world will envy us".
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni
di Rosario Pasciuto
S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"
di Salvatore De Maria
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online