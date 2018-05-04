Raggi to open Rome San Giovanni Metro C station May 12 (2)

Rome, May 4 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Friday that she will open the new station at San Giovanni of the C line of the city's metro on May 12. The move means that, for the first time, the C line will be connected, at San Giovanni, to the A line of the metro. The A line, in turn, is connected to the other line, the B, at the central Termini station. "Rome and Italy are moving forward again," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, at a press conference. "Rome is starting to show that things can be done. "We'll inaugurate a station-museum, which will become operational. "The whole world will envy us".